GM expands efforts to ensure sustainability in the EV supply chain

General Motors has joined the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA), supporting efforts to certify sustainability and human rights in the EV supply chain. As electric vehicle demand expands globally, GM has further committed to the responsible sourcing of the mined battery materials following a number of other commitments in recent times.

“GM recognizes the important role we play within our supply chain, and we’re committed to making sure it reflects our dedication to social and environmental priorities,” noted Shilpan Amin, vice president, global purchasing and supply chain, GM. “Joining IRMA will help us conduct business with suppliers and partners whose standards and actions align with our approach to integrity, responsible sourcing and supply chain management.”

GM already requires suppliers to meet its standards and adhere to company values throughout the supply chain, but IRMA certification builds on this requirement as it encourages comprehensive, third-party assessments of mining practices while advancing a range of issues including health and safety, waste management, and compliance with local and international laws.

The OEM’s work with the initiative will also foster collaboration with other companies to share best practices and drive transformation of the mining industry toward more responsible operations.

“With GM’s engagement in IRMA membership, a strong signal is being sent that the company’s commitment to safety, inclusivity and climate response reaches all the way up their supply chains to the lands and communities where raw materials are sourced,” said Aimee Boulanger, executive director of IRMA. “This powerful message has the opportunity to forward value for greater environmental and social responsibility around the world. We are thrilled to work together for a shared purpose.”