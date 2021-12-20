Lotus Emira V6 First Edition dynamic shakedown at Hethel

Footage released by Lotus shows the new Emira on track at the company’s Hethel, UK, test facility. Gavan Kershaw, director of attributes and product integrity, who leads the dynamics development of every Lotus, is shown behind the wheel putting the OEM’s hotly anticipated V6 First Edition through its paces.

Kershaw said, “With the 3.5-liter V6 configuration and the supercharger, you start an acceleration from as low as 1,500rpm and the car just pulls and pulls and pulls, getting stronger and stronger as the revs increase. This is what a real sports car feels like. The whole package is tuned to give you maximum reward and confidence. It’s ‘for the drivers’.”