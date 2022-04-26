Regulation database from UTAC enables engineers to keep ahead of legislation

In an ever-changing regulatory environment, regulation monitoring is a strategic challenge for engineers in the automotive industry, who need to be able to obtain information in real time to keep ahead of shifting rules. To meet this challenge, multinational vehicle testing firm UTAC has developed a new product, RACE Online (Réglementation Automobile de la Communauté Européenne), a specific regulation database adapted for professional use.

The tool facilitates access to and monitoring of changes in European Union (Brussels) and United Nations (Geneva) automobile regulations, thanks to a consolidation of regulatory texts. Amendments are online six to eight months before their official publication (for Geneva).

The database incorporates a powerful search engine and results can be exported in PDF format, so that they can be used quickly and easily. The regulations are updated in real time and are available in French and English. RACE Online provides its subscribers with privileged access, including full access to the entire regulation database incorporating all vehicle categories as well as areas such as lighting and signaling, active and passive safety, and environment regulations.