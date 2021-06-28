UK engine production shows signs of growth, but still lags behind pre-pandemic levels

According to the UK’s SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders), engine production output in May 2021 was double that seen in the same month a year ago. UK factories produced 116,639 engines; however, this figure is still 47.6% down on the five-year average for the month.

It also reported that year-to-date output has increased 18.8% on 2020, with the majority of demand stemming from the domestic market.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, commented, “It’s no surprise to see exponential growth in engine production, as the pandemic subdued demand across key global markets last May. Despite the doubling of output this month, a recovery to pre-pandemic levels is still some way off as export volumes remain low and the industry is hindered by the global shortage of semiconductors.

“As the UK approaches the end of the lockdown, it is vital that the government continues to support the industry for as long as is required, as production uncertainty is likely to remain at least until the end of the year.”