UK engine production falls in March

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) the UK’s engine production output in March declined 22.7% month-on-month, to 152,250 units. Production for UK and overseas markets fells 27.2% and 19.0% respectively in the month, with 411,273 engines built in the first quarter of the year, down 23.2% on Q1 2021.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said, “While the automotive industry is resilient, the global shortage of semiconductors has affected both vehicle and engine production. The competitiveness of the industry is also being challenged by the rising costs of energy and other inflationary pressures here and abroad.

“For the industry to recover, it urgently needs government action, including measures to reduce business costs, which will help ensure the UK remains at the forefront of automotive manufacturing and protect the jobs and livelihoods of its skilled workers.”