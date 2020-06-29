UK engine production down 75% in May

Despite a resurgence from the depths of the Covid-19 shutdowns in April, UK automotive engine production is still well down on normal levels, according to the SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders).

Through April, production of engines across the UK fell to just 853, with most factories shut, but in May, this rebounded to 55,836 units. However, this is still 75% down YoY. Overall, the organization recorded that production was reduced by 41.5% across the year to date compared with 2019.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, noted there were still severe challenges facing the industry and that government support would be vital to ensure its survival. “As the world’s vehicle assembly lines start to roll again, it’s good to see the UK’s cutting-edge engine plants follow suit,” he said.

“However, subdued demand across key global markets means restart is tentative and it will be some time before full capacity resumes. Until then, to keep cash flowing and safeguard thousands of livelihoods, we need government to dig deeper to support the sector. Support now will pay dividends later, as a successful restart will provide the foundations for future growth.”