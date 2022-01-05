UK engine manufacturing ends 2021 on a weak note 

Engine + Powertrain Technology International
According to the latest figures from the SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders) the UK’s engine factories turned out 132,555 engines in November 2021, down 30.2% YoY. Split across production for domestic and export markets, the fall was 22.4% and 35.2% respectively.

Year-to-date engine output up until the end of November was down 9.5% to 1,539,786 units compared with an already weak 2020, and was 36.3% below the five-year average.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said, “Engine output declining for the sixth consecutive month underscores the severity of the current situation. The global shortage of semiconductors continues to devastate production of both finished vehicles and engines, with knock-on effects into the supply chain threatening the viability of many companies.

“With ongoing uncertainty over the likely impact of the pandemic and possible disruption to trade with the EU with the implementation of full border controls from 1 January, confidence is extremely low, so government must undertake all actions to maintain both the viability and international competitiveness of this valuable sector.”

