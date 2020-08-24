Volvo expands hybrid offering

Pushing ahead with reducing emissions across its range, Volvo has released three additional hybrid options for its XC40 model, consisting of a plug-in hybrid and two mild-hybrid offerings.

The new plug-in hybrid system combines a 129hp 1.5-liter petrol engine, an 82hp electric motor and 10.7kWh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, coupled to a seven-speed automatic transmission, with Volvo claiming an all-electric driving range of up to 27 miles. On the official WLTP cycle the company states CO 2 emissions of 47g/km and fuel economy of up to 134.5mpg. The powertrain joins the already established Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T5 in the XC40 range and will be available in R-Design and Inscription equipment grades, with front-wheel drive.

Volvo has also added two mild-hybrid petrol options, in the form of the new XC40 B4 and B5, which replace the company’s T4 and T5 engines. Both feature a 48V battery to support a 2.0-liter petrol engine, with a kinetic energy recovery system and an integrated starter generator increasing overall efficiency. The B4 produces 197hp and is available with front- or all-wheel drive, and the 250hp B5 is supplied with all-wheel drive only. Both options use an eight-speed automatic transmission.