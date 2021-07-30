Mitsubishi to launch new-gen PHEV system by March 2022

Japanese OEM Mitsubishi has revealed plans to introduce a plug-in hybrid model of its all-new Outlander with a fully evolved, new-generation PHEV system. The vehicle will roll out in Japan in the second half of this fiscal year, and in the USA in the second half of calendar-year 2022.

With improved motor output and increased battery capacity over the current model, the updated PHEV system promises to offer more power and greater driving range. Based on a newly developed platform, integrated components and featuring an optimized layout, the 2022 Outlander will accommodate seven passengers in three rows.

In its Environmental Targets 2030 initiative, Mitsubishi set a goal of a 40% reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging electrification — with PHEV systems marked as a key technology.

The Outlander PHEV debuted globally in 2013, and since its launch the SUV has been sold in more than 60 countries around the world and is a leader in the PHEV category. Outlander PHEV launched in the USA in 2016 as a 2017 model-year vehicle.