Mercedes-Benz announces first BEV AMG production model

Auto maker Mercedes-Benz has announced its first battery-electric AMG production model, the AMG EQS. Based on the Mercedes EQ architecture for luxury and executive-class vehicles, the all-electric sedan is capable of a standard output of 658ps, and can deliver 761ps when a newly developed boost function is selected.

“The AMG EQS is the first all-electric ambassador in the performance segment, made in Affalterbach,” commented Philipp Schiemer, chairman of the board of management, Mercedes-AMG. “It is tailor-made for car enthusiasts who are looking for a combination of innovative electric mobility in a luxurious ambience, coupled with sportiness and agile driving dynamics. Further all-electric AMG models will follow in the not-too-distant future, also on our AMG.EA platform developed entirely in-house.”

The vehicle features two, AMG-specific permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM), one on each axle. Mercedes-AMG claims that the PSMs have been optimized in terms of power, efficiency and noise comfort, using new windings, stronger currents and updated inverters. Software optimization enables higher rotational speeds and consequently an increased power output, resulting in faster acceleration and a higher top speed.

A variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system continuously distributes the drive torque between the front and rear axles, depending on the driving scenario. Torque is checked 10,000 times per minute by the vehicle and is adjusted accordingly. In a Sport+ mode the torque is biased toward the rear of the vehicle to increase lateral dynamics.

A six-phase design based on two windings with three phases each enable a maximum motor torque of 949Nm in a standard setting, or 1019Nm in a boost mode.

An AMG-specific water cooling system in the shaft of the rotor cools the componentry and enables repeated acceleration and consistent high-performance levels, alongside other cooling elements including ribs in the cooling circuit on the stator and a needle-shaped pin-fin structure on the inverter made of ceramics.

The AMG EQS is equipped with a 400V battery with a capacity of 107.8kWh. AMG-specific wiring has been installed to meet the high-performance demands of the electric motors along with a battery management system (BMS) that has also been specifically designed for the AMG vehicle. The new generation battery benefits from a higher energy density compared with previous iterations and a higher charging capacity. Battery management system updates can be installed over the air (OTA).

The EQS’s battery can be charged at a rate of 200kW, adding a claimed 300Km of (WLTP) range in 19 minutes. Designed with aluminum extrusions, the battery frame has defined cavities that enable coolant to flow, and intelligent and efficient thermal management reduces charging times by preheating or cooling the battery as needed while driving to reach an optimum temperature for fast charging. A cooling circuit and an integrated PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient) booster heater also help achieve this.

“With electrification, we ensure that our models based on the EVA2 group platform will deliver on our AMG brand promise. We ensure this with AMG-specific solutions, particularly when it comes to the drive system, suspension, brakes and, above all, sound,” explained Jochen Hermann, chief technical officer, Mercedes-AMG.