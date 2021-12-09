Koenigsegg develops high power density SiC inverter

Koenigsegg says it has developed a six-phase traction inverter, using SiC power semiconductors, for its upcoming Gemera hypercar – and called it David.

“As the inverter is smaller, lighter and more powerful than anything we could find out there, we named it David, like in the story of David and Goliath,” said Koenigsegg founder and CEO Christian von Koenigsegg.

Weighing 15kg and with a volume of 10 liters, the inverter provides 1,300Arms AC at 850V DC over six phases, supporting up to 750kW of power. In double configuration (30kg of weight with a volume of 20 liters) as mounted in the Gemera, there are 12 phases (six per motor) with an output of 1.5MW.

David runs on proprietary Koenigsegg flexible algorithms and software that has the potential to be continuously upgraded over the air. It is capable of either running two motors independently or one motor up to 750kW. The use of a fully sealed housing and quick connectors enables safe connection without opening the casing or using special tooling.

HV Systems project leader Boris Baskevitch commented, “The result of this new, integrated high-performance powertrain is top-rated power density, efficiency and system integration – a showcase of Koenigsegg pushing performance technology to new levels.”

Together with the yet-to-be-disclosed Koenigsegg e-motors, battery and controllers, the inverter has been developed under the ISO 26262 regulatory framework and international high-voltage safety standards. To this end, it is optimized for harsh automotive environments and designed to emit low electromagnetic emissions. The unit is also available in versions directly integrated via the busbar with Koenigsegg e-motors, as an alternative to standalone integration via cable. Integrating the motor with the inverter reduces the volume to an impressive 9 liters.

Von Koenigsegg concluded, “I am very excited that our high-voltage team can stay ahead of the curve in a very competitive e-mobility landscape in true Koenigsegg fashion. I am also thrilled that we can offer this groundbreaking technology as components to visionary companies and entrepreneurs. Sharing these components enables Koenigsegg to have an impact on CO2 reduction. Stay tuned for more news in this area!”