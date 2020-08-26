Kia adds plug-in hybrid to Sorento range

Kia has announced a second electrified model for its Sorento SUV line-up, with the release of a plug-in hybrid variant.

It uses a 1.6-liter T-GDi engine producing 180ps and 265Nm torque, paired with a 13.8kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack and a 66.9kW electric motor with 304Nm torque. Kia says the combined output of the powertrain is up to 265ps and 350Nm torque.

The new model represents Kia’s first use of an independent battery pack water-cooling system in a PHEV, which the company says ensures optimal heat management and efficiency for the high-voltage battery pack. Additionally, the electric motor benefits from a new two-stage lamination process to reduce noise and vibration levels.

The IC engine is not bereft of innovation and features Kia’s latest Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology, which regulates the duration of the intake valve opening and closing, allowing the engine to dynamically switch between different combustion cycles.