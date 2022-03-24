Geely puts methanol hybrid through cold weather paces

Auto maker Geely has been testing its methanol hybrid sedan in the frigid northern Chinese province of Heilongjiang in sub -40°C Arctic conditions. The methanol hybrid Emgrand is based on the company’s fourth generation B-Segment Modular Architecture (BMA) Emgrand sedan and is the latest project to stem from its decade-long investment into methanol vehicle development.

The company notes that previous generation methanol vehicles faced difficulties with cold starts but with the addition of its NordThor Power (previously called Leishen Power) hybrid technology, in combination with the latest generation methanol powertrains, issues with extreme cold environment performance have been eliminated.

The sedan houses a 1.8-liter naturally aspirated methanol engine outputting 97kW (130hp) of power and 175Nm of torque together with an electric motor providing 100kW (134hp) of power and 320Nm, for a combined 272kW (364hp) and 495Nm of torque. The engine and e-motor are connected to a 3-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). Acting as a range extender at lower speeds and only sending power to the wheels at high speeds allows the methanol engine to operate at peak efficiency and lower emissions.

Eric Li, chairman of Geely Holding Group, commented, “Clean methanol from green and renewable sources is the most realistic and effective path to reducing emissions and achieving carbon neutrality. The advantages of methanol fuel are not theoretical and have been proven for decades in applications around the world. Methanol fuel choices offer the world a road to a greener and more sustainable future.”