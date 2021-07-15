Aston Martin introduces the V8 hybrid Valhalla

Aston Martin has all but confirmed that it has abandoned development of its bespoke V6 powertrain following the unveiling of the production-ready Valhalla.

Despite initial plans for the TM01 V6 to sit at the heart of the Valhalla, AM has revealed that the mid-engined supercar will actually feature a tweaked Mercedes-AMG V8.

The flat-plane crankshaft eight-cylinder is claimed to be the most advanced, responsive and highest performing V8 ever fitted to an Aston Martin, with the mid-mounted 4.0-liter twin-turbo promising to deliver a 7,200rpm rev limit and 750ps total output directed exclusively to the rear axle.

Supplementing the V8 is a 150kW/400V battery hybrid system that comprises a pair of e-motors; one on the front axle and one on the rear axle. The electric system contributes a further 204ps for a combined power output of 950ps, enabling a top speed of 330km/h and a 2.5 second 0-100km/h.

Completing the powertrain is new 8-speed DCT transmission. Designed and built for Aston Martin, the paddle-shift gearbox has been developed specifically for the hybrid era. Key features of the 8-speed are an e-reverse function – which negates the need for a conventional reverse gear – and an electronic limited-slip differential on the rear axle.

Outright performance is further aided by the e-motor and V8 ICE being able to run different gears in the DCT simultaneously, which enables a maximum torque delivery of 1000Nm. Running in EV-only mode, Valhalla will be capable of a maximum 130km/h and 15km of range. Predicted CO 2 (WLTP) is less than 200g/km.

Ralph Illenberger, head of powertrain engineering, Aston Martin, said, “Valhalla is our first opportunity to really show what we are capable of in a true production sense. We have our own bespoke Dual Clutch Transmission – a first for Aston Martin and an essential component both for Valhalla and future Aston Martin models.”