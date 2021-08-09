Global framework agreement signed between Daimler Truck and Cummins

In February 2021, Daimler Truck and Cummins announced the pair would enter a global strategic partnership for the development and production of medium-duty engines. Following the establishment of the agreement and its framework, both companies have now signed to enter the partnership.

Through the partnership, further investments will be made by Cummins for the development of the company’s medium-duty engine platform alongside global production and delivery, which is scheduled to start in 2025 for Daimler Trucks and Buses. Due to this, Daimler Trucks will make no further investments into the development of its medium-duty engines to meet the Euro VII emissions standard.

Furthermore, the powertrain manufacturer is to set up an engine production facility at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Mannheim, Germany, to produce medium-duty engines capable of meeting Euro VII emissions standard for Daimler Trucks and Buses. By doing so, the duo hopes to maintain jobs at the location, with production expected to start in the second half of the decade.

By utilizing its existing company footprint, production and supply chain networks, Cummins hopes for success within the Daimler Trucks’ brands, including Daimler Trucks North America.

In addition to the recent partnership, both parties will continue to evaluate additional cooperation opportunities.