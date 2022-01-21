BMW confirms end to V12 production for series production road vehicles

BMW has revealed that it will produce the very last V12 engine to be fitted to a BMW series production road vehicle in June 2022. To mark the occasion, BMW will offer The Final V12, a limited series of 12 vehicles for customers in the USA. Based on the BMW M760i xDrive, these will be the last V12 BMW vehicles crafted for the US market and will be distinguished by unique badging, wheels and exterior colors.

BMW introduced their first roadgoing V12 in 1987. The naturally aspirated, 5-liter M70 V12 engine featured single overhead camshafts, two valves per cylinder, and a drive-by-wire electronic throttle.

Today, the V12 engine in The Final V12 displaces 6.6 liters and features BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology. Two mono-scroll turbochargers combine with infinitely variable valve control and high-precision direct injection to produce 610ps between 5,500rpm and 6,500rpm. This engine, in combination with its 8-speed transmission, moves The Final V12 from 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds.

With The Final V12, BMW hopes to recognize the enthusiasts who have shown enduring passion for the OEM’s luxury sports sedan. In the coming days, clients with a long history of V12 7 Series ownership will be approached with an invitation to purchase the vehicle. Production will commence in June 2022, with deliveries expected in July.