Audi’s flagship SUV switches from diesel to gasoline

Audi has announced that its SQ7 and SQ8 models will now utilize the company’s 4.0 liter, TFSI V8 engine rather than a diesel unit.

The engine is twin-turbocharged and runs a hot-vee configuration, with both turbochargers located in the center of the engine. Through the use of stop-start and cylinder deactivation, Audi claims emissions of 275-276g/km of CO2 from the gasoline powered vehicles, with an output of 500bhp.

It was only in 2019 that the V8 diesel version of the SQ8 and 7 went on sale, which featured a 48V mild-hybrid system. The gasoline versions will not be hybridized. Both cars, naturally, feature all-wheel drive, utilizing Audi’s 8-speed automatic transmission.