GKN embeds engineering support with Jaguar Formula E team

GKN Automotive is strengthening its partnership with the Jaguar TCS Racing team by contributing engineering support for the development of the Gen3 Formula E powertrain. Alex Davies, a software engineer from GKN, will be embedded with the team and involved in critical testing and support development of the team’s powertrain software ahead of season nine.

Davis has worked at GKN Automotive’s Abingdon Innovation Centre in the Software & Controls department for two years, having graduated from Queen Mary University of London with an MSc in electronic and electrical engineering. His work at GKN Automotive has predominantly been software development, integration and support for the company’s AceDrive unit, as well as motor control support.

Phil Charles, Jaguar TCS Racing technical manager, said, “We’re delighted to have GKN Automotive’s support, as a key partner for us, as we begin development of our Gen3 powertrain. Alex’s software expertise will be invaluable as he supports the Jaguar TCS Racing team as we become familiar with the new technologies and regulations of the Gen3 era. The next-gen cars for season nine will be the most complex, powerful and technologically advanced racing cars that Formula E has seen, so it’s great we can pool together knowledge and expertise with our partners to ensure Jaguar TCS Racing delivers the strongest race package possible. We look forward to welcoming Alex to the team shortly.”

The ninth Formula E season will see the introduction of the Gen3 model, featuring both front and rear powertrains: a new powertrain adds 250kW regen to the front and 350kW regen at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Formula E model.

Commenting on his new role, Davis said, “This is an exciting opportunity to work with engineers at one of the best Formula E teams on the grid and I’m looking forward to getting started. I’ve already contributed to some cutting-edge software projects through my work with GKN Automotive and I’m confident my placement will give me opportunities to test ideas and gain invaluable experience working with the Jaguar TCS Racing team. I’m relishing the chance to help Jaguar TCS Racing for next season and applying the knowledge gained when I resume working at the GKN Automotive Innovation Centre.”