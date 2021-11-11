Engine + Powertrain Technology International
Fuels & Lubricants

Williams Advanced Engineering and Castrol to partner in EV fluid development

Castrol has entered a five-year technical partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) to co-develop high-performance EV fluids. As part of the agreement, Castrol will become the official supplier of EV thermal fluids for WAE’s electrification programs and motorsport activities.

While the partnership will initially focus on WAE’s motorsport activities, the two companies will also look to develop a full range of EV Fluids for wider electrification projects.

Craig Wilson, CEO, WAE, said, “We are delighted to be part of this strategic partnership with Castrol which I believe will allow the development of products specifically designed to support electrification, in whatever form that takes. In addition to the motorsport sector, I believe advanced fluid technology will be important to a number of other key sectors.”

The collaboration will give WAE access to the Castrol ON product range, which includes EV transmission fluids, thermal fluids and greases. Concepts will also be explored to improve second-life performance and circularity of batteries and fluids.

