Petronas Lubricants launches new-generation EV fluid range

The lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of Petronas, Petronas Lubricants International, has unveiled its next-generation range of electric vehicle fluid solutions at its Global Research & Technology Centre in Turin, Italy.

“We believe that e-mobility is expanding at a rapid pace,” explained the company’s managing director and Group CEO, Giuseppe D’Arrigo. “With this rapid growth, innovative solutions are key to accelerate the move towards e-mobility for a more sustainable future.”

First launched in 2019, Petronas iona advanced EV fluid solutions were developed with the aim of optimizing the energy efficiency, safety and performance of electric vehicles. The new, second generation of iona solutions are designed to meet the multiple requirements in the electric drive units and e-axles, including friction, wear control and thermal management to maximize performance and energy efficiency.

This move is in line with the company’s commitment to sustainability, announced in 2018, which stated that 75% of Petronas’s research and technology investments are directed at reducing emissions, and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.