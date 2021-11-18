Octopus and MIRA to boost refueling infrastructure at MIRA Technology Park

Octopus Hydrogen, Octopus Renewables and MIRA have confirmed plans to develop a green refueling forecourt providing hydrogen and EV charging at the MIRA Technology Park (MTP) in Warwickshire, UK, to support the needs of the fast-growing cluster of automotive and mobility technology businesses.

Octopus’s solution will bring together the group’s hydrogen business and Octopus Renewables, which will supply power from a purpose-built 7MW ground-mounted solar array located alongside the MTP forecourt.

Octopus’s on-site generation will ensure that MIRA Technology Park can deliver sufficient green hydrogen to support the equivalent of 60 cars’ worth of fuel per day. On the forecourt, a number of high-power EV chargers delivering up to 300kW will also be installed to build on the existing network of over 70 charging points already on-site.

William Rowe, founder and CEO of Octopus Hydrogen, said, “An integrated green hydrogen and EV charging station is the best representation of the complementary nature of these technologies. This is the first deliverable in our future plans with MIRA Technology Park that includes the ambition to bring liquid hydrogen refueling on stream in the future.”

Jack Bartlett, head of commercial and partnerships at MIRA Technology Park, added, “The infrastructure that Octopus is bringing to MTP will be another great enabler for our customers and the engineers at Horiba MIRA to accelerate the development and adoption of clean, green hydrogen technologies to power the way society will move.”