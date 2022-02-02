McLaren Automotive selects Gulf Formula Elite as first fill lubricant

Auto manufacturer McLaren Automotive has partnered with Gulf to select Gulf Formula Elite as its first fill lubricant for all cars leaving the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, UK. The long-term agreement will also give McLaren customers access to the high-performance lubricant.

Collaboratively developed and tested by the technology teams at Gulf and McLaren Automotive, Gulf Formula Elite is designed to offer ultimate protection for the OEM’s high performance V8 and V6 engines, and to deliver sustained peak performance.

The new lubricant uses Thermoshield Technology to form a coating on all critical engine parts to enhance wear defence. In addition, Gulf Formula Elite maintains optimum temperature through heat dissipation, prevents oil deterioration, and helps to provide greater deposit control.

Mike Jones, Gulf Oil International CEO, commented, “Our technical partnership with McLaren Automotive enables Gulf to offer its industry-leading expertise and world class R&D capabilities to accelerate the development of high-performance technologies like Gulf Formula Elite.”

McLaren Automotive’s chief marketing officer, Gareth Dunsmore, added, “Together with Gulf, we carefully selected and tested Gulf Formula Elite to ensure it not only protects our high-performance engines but helps deliver sustained performance, even in the most extreme conditions.”