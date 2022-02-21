Engine + Powertrain Technology International
Mazda to run full Super Taikyu race season with 100% bio-fuel diesel engine

Mazda is set to compete in Japan’s Super Taikyu domestic endurance racing series with its Mazda2 Bio concept, a Skyactiv-D diesel-powered Demio/Mazda2 production-based race car that will be fueled by a 100% bio-derived next-generation biodiesel called Susteo, developed by Japanese firm Euglena.

Mazda says that the campaign will demonstrate its continued support for the use of next-generation biodiesel as an option to achieve carbon neutrality. Euglena’s 100% bio-based fuel is made from used cooking oil and microalgae fats; it was used when the Mazda2/Demio made its competition debut in last November’s Super Taikyu Race in Okayama. This year, the biodiesel-powered Mazda2 will take part in the full season of seven races.

Mazda says it is following a comprehensive strategy called the multi-solution approach, which takes into account all available solutions to achieve climate neutrality and suit individual mobility needs as well as regional conditions. To this end, it intends to expand its powertrain line-up by investing in conventional hybrids, diesel engine models, pure EV models and plug-in hybrid models while promoting initiatives in renewable fuels such as 100% bio-based fuels.

