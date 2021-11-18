Mazda successfully runs 100% bio-based fuel in Super Taikyu

Mazda, alongside the NOPRO racing team, has successfully completed the final round of the 2021 Super Taikyu race series with a 1.5-liter Skyactiv-D Mazda Demio running on 100% bio-based fuel made from used cooking oil and microalgae fats.

The Skyactiv-D 1.5 engine, installed in the Mazda Demio that competed in the 94 lap Super Taikyu Race on Sunday, demonstrated peak performance when running on next-generation biodiesel fuel without any engine modifications.

In a demonstration test of a next-generation biodiesel fuel derived entirely from biomaterials, the racecar was powered by a biofuel called “Susteo” supplied by Euglena. The plan for Mazda is to participate in all rounds of the championship next year using fuel from Euglena.

To achieve carbon neutrality, Mazda believes it is important to offer customers a variety of options. With this in mind, the OEM intends to expand its powertrain line-up by investing not only in conventional hybrids, diesel engine models and EV models but also plug-in hybrid models while promoting renewable fuel initiatives.