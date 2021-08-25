StoreDot announces patent for system to reduce EV charge times

StoreDot, a producer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for EVs, has announced a system that it claims will significantly reduce EV charging times.

The company says the technology will be made available to the entire market, to help expand existing charging infrastructures and speed up the world’s adoption of EVs.

The latest system will utilize hardware and software advances to create a booster feature, enabling the battery, or batteries, to analyze charging station capability in real time and consequently adjust the battery’s ability to carry high current rates.

“This is an important step for the EV global community as it will allow all of us to charge faster with very minimal changes to the current infrastructure and future deployment process,” commented Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot. “That is why we believe it’s critical to offer this world-leading innovation to other organizations on an open-source basis.”

The company claims the system will allow cells to accept a higher current without the chance of overheating. The system will also be able to be retrofitted to boost existing infrastructure, allowing for faster charge times to be achieved without needing to upgrade equipment.

Myersdorf continued, “The global uptake and appeal of electric vehicles is crucial if we want to live in a cleaner, zero-emissions world. By sharing this novel approach, StoreDot aims to play a pivotal role in helping to achieve this objective. We want to work with and support the global community, including automotive manufacturers and infrastructure providers, in their missions as well, especially when the industry is facing a number of charging infrastructure deployment challenges, not least the global semiconductor shortage.”