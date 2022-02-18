Engine + Powertrain Technology International
Renault concept explores hydrogen IC power

Renault has teased a car concept that it says will be powered by a hydrogen engine.

Details of the car are sparse, Renault stating only that it is being designed under the direction of Gilles Vidal, Renault design director, and that it is part of the company’s recently announced objective of achieving a 100% electric energy mix by 2030 (based on the electrical energy used during the electrolysis process to create hydrogen).

To date Renault has conducted considerable work on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, particularly in the light commercial sector, but this appears to be its first foray into hydrogen fuelled IC power. The car is set to be unveiled in May.

