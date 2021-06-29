Proton Motor signs MoU with Electra Commercial Vehicles for fuel cell development

A European developer and producer of hydrogen fuel cells and electric hybrid systems, Proton Motor, has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with UK-based Electra Commercial Vehicles.

The pair aim to develop the zero-emission fuel cell truck sector in the UK and Ireland, with Electra acting as system integrator of Proton Motor’s fuel cell systems into the company’s existing electric truck portfolio.

Furthermore, Proton Motor is to provide engineering support and training to Electra employees during the development process, alongside the qualification of its fuel cell trucks. Both companies are to jointly develop a prototype vehicle for serial testing. Electra is to order five Proton Motor fuel cell systems initially.

The MoU will also see the pair jointly conducting sales and marketing activities in the UK. With the demand for zero-emission trucks in the UK increasing year on year, Electra is also planning to expand its production capacity over the coming 12 months.

“We are delighted to have signed this memorandum of understanding with Electra, which is the leading manufacturer of all electric trucks in the UK,” commented Faiz Nahab, CEO of Proton Motor. “This will have the potential to further expand Proton Motor’s extended reach within the mobility sector and secure a leading position in the UK market.”

Sid Sadique, chairman of Electra Commercial Vehicles, said, “We have been assessing fuel cell systems from a number of suppliers and are very pleased to have signed the memorandum of understanding with Proton Motor. The system and engineering support from Proton Motor will allow Electra to expedite the development of its new range of fuel cell – battery electric trucks that will help meet the increasing demand for zero-emission trucks in the UK.”