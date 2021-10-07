Engine + Powertrain Technology International
Pipo Moteurs to develop hydrogen engine for Dakar race

French motorsport engine manufacturer Pipo Moteurs is to build and develop a hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engine for use on the 2023 Dakar rally.

The company has extensive experience working in the WRC, supplying engines to both Hyundai and previously M-Sport. Most recently, it built the twin-turbocharged, V8 engines that powered Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus’s SCG 007 Le Mans Hypercars.

The company has already been working on the use of synthetic and biofuels and saw hydrogen as a logical next step. Developing a motor that can best utilize hydrogen will require the development of a bespoke injection system in addition to revised turbocharger and cylinder head designs compared with the company’s traditional gasoline offerings.

