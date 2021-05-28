Peugeot starts production of e-Expert Hydrogen van

French auto maker Peugeot has initiated production of its e-Expert Hydrogen LCV, marking another step in the OEM’s ambitions to offer an electrified vehicle across its entire range by 2025.

Based on the Efficient Modular Platform 2 (EMP2), the new e-Expert Hydrogen combines a hydrogen fuel cell – located in the engine compartment at the front of the vehicle – and a permanent magnet e-motor with a maximum power of 100kW and torque of 260Nm.

Developed with ease of use in mind, the e-Expert Hydrogen has a zero-emissions range of more than 394km, can be refueled with hydrogen in three minutes and is fitted with a 10.5kWh battery to help power the e-motor.

An onboard three-phase 11kW charger enables a complete charge in less than one hour from an 11kW wall box (32A), in three hours from a reinforced socket (16A), or in six hours from a standard socket (8A).

“Hydrogen vehicles offer another zero-emissions solution for the industry,” noted Julie David, managing director, Peugeot UK. “The e-Expert Hydrogen is Peugeot’s first fuel cell vehicle and confirms our commitment to offering our buyers the right powertrain to suit their needs.”

Initial customer deliveries are expected to begin in France and Germany at the end of 2021.