Partnership to develop hydrogen ICE for heavy goods applications

Tupy (a specialist in casting and machining of highly engineered structural components), Westport Fuel Systems (a developer of alternative-fuel, low-emission transportation technologies) and test and development company AVL are to collaborate on the development of a highly efficient hydrogen (H 2 ) internal combustion engine (ICE) for heavy goods transportation. The direct collaboration aims to combine advanced material and casting technologies with the latest H 2 ICE technology using high-pressure direct injection (HPDI).

Powertrain efficiency will be key for the widespread adoption of hydrogen engine technology. To increase the efficiency and therefore improve the fuel consumption of current spark-ignited hydrogen ICEs, Tupy, Westport and AVL say they will pool their resources for the development of the HPDI H 2 -ICE.

To deal with high peak firing pressures, superior materials, casting and machining technologies are required, hence the involvement of Tupy. AVL has already successfully completed the development of a hydrogen engine in collaboration with the Austrian Graz University of Technology earlier this year, while Westport has also previously demonstrated successful startup and trials of heavy-duty ICEs running on H 2 using HPDI. The first testbed results of this new joint-development program are expected by early 2022.