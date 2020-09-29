Mahle and Ballard to co-develop fuel cell systems

Mahle and Canadian fuel cell manufacturer Ballard Power Systems have agreed to work on the joint development of fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles of various weight classes.

The companies state that the long-term goal of the cooperation is to manufacture complete fuel cell systems for the European, North American and Asian markets.

During the first phase of the cooperation, Ballard says it will be primarily responsible for system design relating to the fuel cell stack, with Mahle contributing its experience in the areas of thermal management, power electronics and packaging.

“Climate neutral hydrogen is the energy carrier of the future and, at the same time, key for the achievement of climate targets for medium and heavy commercial vehicles,” explained Dr Jörg Stratmann, chairman of the Mahle Management Board and CEO. “Through our cooperation with Ballard, we will provide a strong stimulus to the development of fuel cell drives that are suitable for large-scale production.”