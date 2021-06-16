Leclanché introduces new-generation Li-ion battery modules

Leclanché has announced the development of a new generation of lithium-ion battery modules set for use in energy-intensive e-transport applications such as commercial vehicles and marine vessels. The company simultaneously inaugurated a dedicated new production line near its corporate headquarters in Yverdon-Les-Bains, Switzerland, for the high-volume manufacture of its latest product.

Called the M3, the battery module features increased energy and power density compared with the company’s previous module generation. With a cycle life of 20,000 cycles (LTO) or 8,000 cycles (G/NMC), applications fitted with the battery module are expected to see reductions in total cost of ownership.

Leclanché’s battery modules have been designed to provide a wide range of current and voltage outputs, capable of an 800A continuous current and battery system voltages of up to 1,200V with its functionally safe BMS.

Each M3 module is fitted with a slave battery management system unit that communicates with a master battery management system unit. Alongside this, the BMS provides several energy-saving and safety features, including power management integrated circuits that offer stable power, low power consumption during operation (which is further reduced during a sleep mode) and temperature sensors fitted on alternate cells. These provide fast and accurate responses to individual cell temperatures to increase overall module safety.

The M3 module also meets the requirements of ASILC and SIL 2 and is fully compliant with relevant transport certification standards for battery modules in selected configurations.

Developed for integration into a range of different transport solutions, the high-density G/NMC versions can be used by most transport applications, while the LTO version will be utilized in applications that require fast charging, such as buses, AGVs (automated guided vehicles) and hybrid hydrogen fuel cell systems used in some commercial trucks.

The new production line in Switzerland includes the latest technologies and will enable Leclanché to produce up to 500MWh per year. Six times the production capacity of the previous module generation is now possible, with 60,000 modules expected to be produced annually when the new facility is fully operational.