Hyundai breaks ground on Guangzhou fuel cell facility

Hyundai Motor Group has begun construction of its first fuel cell system facility outside of Korea. Construction of the site is the latest step in the OEM’s efforts to expand hydrogen fuel cell system supply capacity to 700,000 annually by 2030.

Based in the Guangzhou development district of Guangdong Province, China, the 207,000m facility will comprise a fuel cell system plant and an innovation center. HTWO, Hyundai’s hydrogen technology brand, aims to have the project completed in the second half of 2022.

The annual production target for HTWO Guangzhou is 6,500 units, with a goal to gradually expand production capacity in line with Chinese market conditions and central government policies.

“The establishment of HTWO Guangzhou marks an important starting point for Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated fuel cell system brand, HTWO,” noted Hyundai Motor Group’s chairman, Euisun Chung.

