Hyperion unveils supercar prototype with hydrogen fuel cell

Hyperion, a technology company from California specializing in hydrogen generation, storage and propulsion, has unveiled the XP-1 prototype via video.

The company says that its inaugural vehicle is the culmination of nearly 10 years of development, testing and research in hydrogen technology by over 200 researchers and scientists. Aimed at eliminating range anxiety compared with other electrics, the XP-1 features 1,000 miles in range. Thanks to hydrogen storage technology within the vehicle, the XP-1 can be recharged in less than five minutes at public stations, Hyperion says.

The vehicle stores electric energy via fuel cell systems versus heavy lithium-ion batteries, providing all the benefits of electric motors found in traditional electric vehicles, without the added weight, extended charging times, battery degradation and cost prohibitive recyclability.

The XP-1’s hydrogen fuel cell provides electric energy to all four wheels via powerful motors. Due to its near instantaneous power delivery and lightweight design, the XP-1 is said to be capable of reaching 0-60mph in under 2.2 seconds. The XP-1’s hydrogen storage system is not affected by extreme temperatures, the company said, enabling the vehicle to consistently and reliably provide peak performance over extended driving sessions, both on the street and at the track.

The supercar utilizes active aerodynamics structures which envelope each side of the vehicle to improve cornering at high speeds. Additionally, these elements double as solar panels, which can articulate to follow the trajectory of the sun.

“The XP-1 was partially designed to function as an educational tool for the masses. Aerospace engineers have long understood the advantages of hydrogen as the most abundant, lightest element in the universe and now, with this vehicle, consumers will experience its extraordinary value proposition,” said Angelo Kafantaris, Hyperion CEO and founding member. “This is only the beginning of what can be achieved with hydrogen as an energy storage medium. The potential of this fuel is limitless and will revolutionize the energy sector.”

Hyperion’s XP-1 utilizes some of the most advanced technology in the world, Hyperion said, including technology derived from some of the world’s leading aeronautical and engineering firms and space agencies, including NASA. Hyperion develops spaceflight technology pioneered by NASA for use in commercial applications, such as the XP-1. These technologies include advanced hydrogen systems, power generation technology and high-performance materials.

The Hyperion XP-1 will be produced in the USA beginning in 2022. In addition to the XP-1 prototype, Hyperion will soon provide additional information regarding the company’s plan to revolutionize the hydrogen refueling industry.