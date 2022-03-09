Horiba MIRA and Ceres partner to increase hydrogen fuel cell test capabilities

Electrochemical technology developer Ceres and Horiba MIRA, the European automotive engineering and testing consultancy, have sealed a long-term agreement which the parties say will expand the UK’s delivery of new fuel cell and hydrogen technology, at scale, to international markets.

Ceres develops fuel cells used for power generation and electrolysis, used in the creation of green hydrogen. It already supplies fuel cell technologies to global partners including Bosch, Weichai, Doosan and Miura.

Mark Garrett, COO at Ceres, said, “This partnership has many advantages, significant investment in the UK, the enablement of a state-of-the-art test facility to maintain Ceres’s technology leadership and support for our rapidly growing global partner base. We look forward to establishing a long-term partnership with Horiba MIRA.”

The agreement will see the development of a new 240m2 test facility at Horiba MIRA’s headquarters, along with additional agreements to develop next-generation testing infrastructure to support Ceres’s core technology and system development. In addition to the new testing facilities the collaboration also includes the design, manufacture and certification of fuel cell test stands by the wider Horiba group, in order that Ceres can deploy testing.

Graeme Stewart, CTO at Horiba MIRA, said, “We are delighted that Ceres has selected and invested in us as the optimum partner to manage a large-scale testing program for their fuel cell technology. Not only is Ceres’s clean energy market proposition vital for carbon reduction, but this agreement also recognizes how our Testing as a Service offer allows clients to focus on their core business with the confidence that essential testing and validation work is in highly competent hands.”