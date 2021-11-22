Hexagon Purus to supply hydrogen tanks for European bus manufacturer

Hexagon Purus, a specialist in hydrogen storage and transportation, says it has signed an exclusive long-term supply agreement (LTA) with a European bus OEM. Under the agreement, Hexagon will supply hydrogen storage systems for the OEM’s next-generation two-axle (12m) and articulated (18m) fuel cell bus offerings. Deliveries under the LTA will take place between 2021 and 2024.

The hydrogen storage systems will be supplied from Hexagon Purus’s facility in Kassel, Germany, and will include the company’s lightweight Type 4 cylinders, enabling a driving range of 350km.

“This agreement showcases the close collaboration with our long-standing customer. We both share a common vision and a common interest – to drive zero-emission mobility,” said Michael Kleschinski, EVP at Hexagon Purus. “We are happy that a growing number of countries are eyeing hydrogen technology, which is a superb, green solution to decarbonize public transportation.”