Dates confirmed for Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe: In person on October 20-21 at Messe Bremen, Germany

Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe, held on October 20 and 21 at Messe Bremen, Germany, is Europe’s must-attend conference and exhibition that is exclusively dedicated to discussing advanced technologies for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry.

The event will bring together the entire hydrogen value chain to focus on developing solutions and innovations for low-carbon hydrogen production, efficient storage and distribution, as well as applications in a variety of stationary and mobile applications. The event offers attendees the opportunity to meet the companies that are pioneering the latest technologies and engineering solutions in the exhibition, find new suppliers and engineering partners, hear the latest research in the conference and network with leading industry experts.

As well as the main exhibition, Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe will host Europe’s must-attend techno-economic conference with three individual tracks focusing on the development of low-carbon hydrogen production, storage and infrastructure development; fuel cell design, development and manufacturing; and carbon capture, utilization and storage.

The event takes place alongside Carbon Capture Technology Conference & Expo, featuring a total of three conference tracks that will take place simultaneously with conference attendees and speakers having the option to move freely between the different sessions. Delegates, speakers and sponsors will have access to presentations, the exhibit area and the post-event proceedings. The exhibition will showcase the latest technologies, R&D tools, materials, infrastructure solutions, storage solutions and monitoring and safety equipment.

Several companies involved in the event are Shell Energies, Total Energies, Siemens Energy but the exhibition will play host to more than 100 exhibitors, including leading names such as Baker Hughes, Technip Energies, Evonik, Nel, Thyssenkrupp, Johnson Matthey, GE Power, and many more, each showcasing their very latest innovations, technologies and solutions for a low-carbon hydrogen future.

Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe is proud to announce that Jörn Ernst, project developer at Siemens, will be speaking at the event, as well as Achim Moritz, vice president, product management, fuel cell mobility solutions and innovations, Robert Bosch GmbH.

Guido Schwartz, strategy and innovation lead at Airbus, will also be speaking, and Bart Biebuyck, executive director, Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU) will be a key speaker too.

Panel discussions include: “What’s Holding Hydrogen Back? Investment Or Technology?”, “Fueling And Supplying Heavy-Duty Transport”, “Are Fuel Cells Now A Viable Challenger?” and “Unlocking The Potential For Fuel Cell Automation”.

*Please note Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe was originally scheduled to take place in the summer (June 9, 10) but due to concerns over the coronavirus and in response to official German government policy, the decision was taken to reschedule the event for the autumn (October 20, 21).