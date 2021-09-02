Ctek to supply Pininfarina with charging systems 

Ctek Sweden, a battery charging solutions developer, has signed an exclusive supplier technology agreement with Automobili Pininfarina for use of its products in the latter’s developing range of luxury electric vehicles.

The contract will see the Battista supplied with an Automobili Pininfarina-branded portable EV charger, as well as a high-performance Mode 3 EV charging cable for Type 2 charging solutions. The branded charger is based around Ctek’s Njord Go portable EV charger.

Henk Lubberts, global director OE at Ctek, said, “We are really excited to be supporting Automobili Pininfarina to develop this innovative charging solution for the world’s first pure-electric luxury hyper GT, the Battista. We are proud to add Automobili Pininfarina to the portfolio of global manufacturers that we work with. This new collaboration bears testament to the quality of our charging solutions.”