China Yuchai to pursue fuel cell development

China Yuchai International, a manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (“GYMCL”), has announced that its subsidiary Yuchai Xin-Lan New Energy Power Technology has entered a cooperation agreement to develop hydrogen fuel cell powertrain systems in the Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei markets.

Pursuant to the agreement, Beijing Xing Shun Da Bus and Yuchai Xin-Lan will form a joint venture in the Daxing District of Beijing to research, develop and manufacture fuel cell powertrain systems for on- and off-road applications. The joint venture partners say they will also combine their resources and capabilities to advance the development of core fuel cell power system components.

Weng Ming Hoh, president of China Yuchai, commented, “This new hydrogen energy project with Beijing Xing Shun Da further demonstrates our commitment to providing new energy solutions at a time when energy demand is increasing, and climate conditions call for more sustainable solutions.”

China Yuchai International, through its subsidiary, GYMCL, manufacturers a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China. GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. In 2020, the company sold 430,320 engines into the Chinese market.