China Yuchai progresses with hydrogen IC engine development

China Yuchai, a manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company (GYMCL), says that its YCK05 hydrogen-powered engine has achieved stable operation during a recent demonstration at the Beijing Institute of Technology. The YCK05 is said to be the first functional hydrogen engine developed for China’s commercial vehicle market, which is the largest in the world by volume.

According to the company, the YCK05 adopts a number of technologies such as high-pressure multi-point inlet air injection, high-efficiency, low-inertia turbocharging and lean burn combustion. The base engine design has also been upgraded to strengthen its structure and the gas exchange system has been modified.

Yuchai states that it took the lead in initiating the research and development of hydrogen-powered engines for China’s domestic commercial vehicles and has recently strengthened its scientific research cooperation with the Beijing Institute of Technology. Its main goal is to transform current hydrogen-powered engine developments into large-scale mass production of these engines.

Weng Ming Hoh, president of China Yuchai, commented, “With our advancements in developing hydrogen-powered engines, we have expanded to become the domestic enterprise with the largest engine technology portfolio consisting of traditional internal combustion engines, gas-powered engines, hybrid engines and new energy power technologies.

“We look forward to the commercialization of hydrogen-powered engines in the future to meet the needs of our diversified customer base and to contribute to improving the environment.”

