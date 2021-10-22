Canadian Hydra Energy delivers first hydrogen-converted IC truck

Hydra Energy, a Canada-based company looking to commercialize Hydrogen as a Service (HaaS) for truck fleets, says it has delivered its first hydrogen-converted, heavy-duty truck to a paying fleet customer. This comes after the company completed three years of successful on-road testing of its hydrogen-diesel, co-combustion injection system, which claims no loss in fuel efficiency, range, power, torque, or payload capacity, coupled with carbon emissions reduction of up to 40% per converted truck.

Lodgewood Enterprises, a full service short- and long-haul trucking company based out of Prince George, British Columbia, has received the initial truck, the first of 12 semi-trucks to be converted for Lodgewood using Hydra’s fully reversible, hydrogen-diesel conversion kit.

“As a fleet owner, it was an easy decision to adopt Hydra’s low risk, co-combustion technology and to begin reducing emissions immediately without negatively impacting truck performance, warranty, and driver experience,” said Lodgewood president Arlene Gagne.

“Our converted fleet stands to reduce CO2 emissions by over 800 metric tons per year helping us also attract a newer, younger generation of drivers concerned with the environment. And we’ve lowered our fuel costs in the process. We’re proud to have one of the first hydrogen-converted trucks on the road and look forward to our continued partnership with Hydra.”

Hydra states that its HaaS model connects existing low-carbon hydrogen supply and demand in a way that harnesses chemical companies’ by-product hydrogen and guarantees commercial fleet operators long-term fuel contracts at diesel-equivalent (or lower) prices.