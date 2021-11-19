Bosch partners with OMB Saleri on H2 applications

Bosch has expanded its product portfolio for mobile hydrogen applications to include components for H2 tank systems such as tank valves and pressure regulators through an engineering partnership with Italian specialist OMB Saleri.

“In the drive to achieve climate neutrality, hydrogen will be an important building block in the future powertrain mix,” said Dr Uwe Gackstatter, president of the Bosch Powertrain Solutions division. “Together with OMB Saleri, we are making H2 tank components ready for volume production.”

Demand for powertrains that run on hydrogen is expected to experience strong growth in the years ahead, especially in commercial vehicles. Bosch anticipates that by 2030, around one in eight newly registered commercial vehicles worldwide will be powered by a fuel cell.

Bosch and OMB Saleri hope that the partnership they have put in place will expand their market positions in the H2 sector. The collaboration includes a licensing and engineering agreement for several products relating to hydrogen storage solutions at pressures of 350 bar and 700 bar.

Joint engineering teams from the companies are now further developing the existing products and optimizing them for volume production. The two companies’ goal is to leverage economies of scale and offer components for hydrogen refueling solutions at competitive prices.