BMW leads project to develop flat fuel cell for passenger cars

BMW, Bosch, TesTneT Engineering and Hexagon Purus are working on a collaborative project to develop a hydrogen storage system solution for future fuel cell passenger cars.

The project, called FlatHyStor (Functional design and testing of an innovative hydrogen tank system), has been granted funding by the German BMWK (Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action). Its aim is to develop an advanced hydrogen storage system for the flat space of light-duty car underbodies that are usually intended for the integration of the battery modules in battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

The consortium is led by BMW, which will coordinate the different activities and provide the technical specifications for the storage system integration and application. Hexagon Purus will develop the high-pressure hydrogen cylinders as well as the corresponding vehicle integration structure. Bosch will develop the advanced tank valve and high-pressure regulator technology and TesTneT Engineering will deliver the validation of the storage components according to the latest codes and standard evolutions.

The first prototypes of the 700-bar high-pressure storage systems are due to be delivered by the end of 2022.