Aramco to explore hydrogen vehicles with Gaussin

Saudi Arabian Oil Company Aramco says it has signed agreements with a number of French companies, including one to explore a hydrogen-powered vehicle business with Gaussin.

Amin Nasser, Aramco president and CEO, commented, “This partnership is a continuation of Aramco’s long-standing relationship with a number of leading French companies. It represents an opportunity to promote hydrogen as a low-carbon solution, not just for motorsport, but eventually for mass transportation as well. Such collaboration helps us to advance economic growth in the Kingdom as part of the Namaat industrial investment program and takes us a step closer to our shared vision of a more sustainable future.”

The agreement between Aramco and Gaussin aims to establish a modern manufacturing facility for on-road and off-road hydrogen-powered vehicles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As a first step, Gaussin and Aramco will study the feasibility of a manufacturing facility and a hydrogen distribution business to serve the Middle East region.

The two companies also agreed that Aramco’s Advanced Innovation Center (LAB7) will be closely involved in Gaussin’s development of hydrogen-powered vehicles and the development of a remote controlled/autonomous hydrogen racing truck. LAB7 aims to integrate Aramco’s composite materials into Gaussin’s existing range of products to reduce the weight, energy consumption and cost of these vehicles.

Aramco will also be sponsoring the world’s first hydrogen-fueled racing truck, which has been developed by Gaussin and will compete in the 2022 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.