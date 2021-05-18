Aquarius launches hydrogen-fueled linear single-piston engine

Israel-based Aquarius Engines has developed a hydrogen-fueled version of its single-piston, linear engine design. The company states that it has successfully tested the engine and feels that its lightweight design and unique internal-gas-exchange method can significantly reduce emissions in vehicle applications.

Aquarius says it waited to unveil the hydrogen engine until successful third-party tests had been conducted by Austrian engineering firm AVL Schrick. It reports that the tests demonstrated that a modified version of the original engine concept can fully operate on hydrogen.

“It was always our dream at Aquarius Engines to breathe oxygen into hydrogen technology as the fuel of the future. From initial tests it appears that our hydrogen engine, which doesn’t require costly hydrogen fuel cells, could be the affordable, green and sustainable answer to the challenges faced by global transport and remote energy production. As the world moves away from fossil fuel, our new hydrogen engine could spark the dawn of the Age of Aquarius,” said Gal Fridman, chairman of Aquarius Engines.

The lightweight (10kg) Aquarius engine concept was first conceived in 2014 and is designed to be used as an onboard power generator in a vehicle or as a standalone electricity generator. It uses just 20 components and one moving part, making it inexpensive and highly efficient with minimal need for maintenance compared with traditional engines.