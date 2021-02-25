Free webinar: Assembly and EOL test systems for e-drives and batteries

In a free webinar, teamtechnik’s vice president of sales automotive, Dipl.-Ing. Ralph Heckmann (pictured), will discuss the company’s experiences from realized projects for improving production efficiency. Join Ralph on Wednesday, March 10 at 11:00 CET for a discussion of the challenges and benefits of its technological processes.

In the field of end-of-line (EOL) testing of e-drives, teamtechnik has developed a standardized testing platform that enables testing of a wide variety of product types and variants using the same modules. teamtechnik creates customized, turnkey assembly and test lines for battery modules. From semi-automated solutions for assembly and functional testing, to fast-cycling high-performance lines with cycle times of 0.5 seconds, the company can develop and manufacture production systems for every need and requirement.

teamtechnik has been living automation since 1976. Within the Dürr group it is the assembly and functional test systems specialist. The company creates high-efficiency production technology for e-mobility, medical technology and sustainable energy.

