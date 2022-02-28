Sauber Technologies and Accelleron to partner on heavy-duty turbocharger R&D

Accelleron, a specialist in heavy-duty turbocharging for diesel and gas engines, has entered into a partnership with Switzerland-based engineering and technology specialist, Sauber Group.

The partnership will focus on technical collaboration between Accelleron and Sauber Technologies, and Accelleron also becomes an official partner of the Sauber-operated Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

According to the parties, the collaboration will see the exchange of ideas, technicians and innovations across both teams. Accelleron and Sauber Technologies will work on five joint projects in areas including computational fluid dynamics, where aerodynamic expertise developed by Sauber can be used to optimize turbine blade design to improve airflow and separation, further enhancing the efficiency of future turbine designs for Accelleron. Other areas of collaboration include additive manufacturing techniques and research into applications for advanced material technology used in F1 that may be adapted for use in turbocharging applications.

Oliver Riemenschneider, CEO of Accelleron, commented, “As we enter a new phase in our business, I’m proud that our recently launched Accelleron brand will be carried by the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen cars and drivers as a symbol of our new technology partnership. This positions Accelleron at the heart of the most technologically advanced sport in the world, and will showcase our name to a massive global audience. We are bringing together two icons of Swiss technology and innovation as engineers working in these different environments face similar challenges: a drive toward sustainability, the need for reliability at the technical limit, and a constant pressure to innovate. This is a collaboration that will focus on the exchange of intelligence, experience and insight to enable the transfer of progress and innovation from one high-performance sector to another.”

Jan Monchaux, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen technical director added, “Formula 1 is often described as a high-speed laboratory, and a lot of the innovation in this most technologically advanced motorsport category can be used across other applications, including the drive for sustainability, that are integral to society’s ongoing success. This partnership with Accelleron will allow both of our skilled teams to work together to improve the flow of innovation from the racetrack into the real world. This is an exciting development and one that has the power to make a difference across multiple touchpoints.”