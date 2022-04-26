Wolfspeed opens 200mm SiC fab factory in USA

Silicon carbide semiconductor developer Wolfspeed has opened its Mohawk Valley silicon carbide fabrication facility in Marcy, New York.

The automated Mohawk Valley facility is said to be the world’s first and largest 200mm silicon carbide fab. The devices developed and manufactured at the site will feed into Wolfspeed’s +US$20bn SiC product pipeline. The company is also expanding its operations in North Carolina with the creation of a materials factory in Durham, scheduled to be completed later this year.

“I am incredibly proud of the team, and all of our partners, who brought this monumental fab to life in such a short time. This fab will not only supply customers in 2022 but also support long-term American competitiveness,” said Gregg Lowe, president and CEO of Wolfspeed.

“As a market leader and technology innovator, we share Wolfspeed’s values and mission to provide industry-leading solutions for energy efficient consumption and a sustainable future,” said Eric Bach, SVP of product and chief engineer at Lucid, a major customer of Wolfspeed. “Today, we are very proud to announce we will be partnering with Wolfspeed to source the highest quality silicon carbide components here in the State of New York, providing even more American jobs for the EV industry.”