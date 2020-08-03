UK engine production down 38.8% in first half 2020

The UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has reported that engine production across plants in the UK for the first six months of 2020 was down 38.8% year on year, with only 814,957 motors produced.

According to Mike Hawes, chief executive at the organization, “With key global markets locked down during the coronavirus crisis and assembly plants shuttered, it is unsurprising that UK engine production declined significantly during the first six months of 2020.

“What we need now are measures to support this cutting-edge sector’s restart and a long-term strategy to provide the competitive market and trade conditions that will accelerate recovery and provide the foundations for future growth.”

The decline mirrors that drop in output at vehicle plants.

The SMMT’s figures show a greater fall in demand from international markets (42.3%) than the domestic market (32.4%). However, as of June, the decline had plateaued, hopefully marking the low point for the year.