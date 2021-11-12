Toyota invests in hybrid transaxle production

Auto manufacturer Toyota has announced a US$240m investment to add a dedicated production line of hybrid transaxles at its Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia (TMMWV) plant in Buffalo.

The company says the investment will provide new equipment and operational upgrades to modernize the facility. One important result of the new line is that it will allow TMMWV team members to diversify their skill set and play a larger role in Toyota’s future production of electric vehicles in North America.

“Toyota West Virginia is preparing for future market needs as demand increases in the area of vehicle electrification,” said Srini Matam, president of TMMWV. “The investment will fund targeted improvements that will increase our flexibility and competitiveness, allowing us to be in a better position to directly respond to shifting customer demand for higher efficiency vehicles.”

Toyota has committed to offering an electrified option across its entire line-up of both Toyota and Lexus vehicles by 2025. Advancing its production of electrified vehicles and their components, such as hybrid transaxles, plays a part in helping Toyota to achieve its goals for carbon neutrality.

“This project is more than just a new product. It demonstrates the need for TMMWV and our path forward as we increase our powertrain capabilities to better support Toyota Motor North America’s growing manufacturing footprint by building vehicles where we sell,” added Matam.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of another recent plant expansion. In February, TMMWV announced a US$210m investment and added 100 new jobs to expand capacity of its four-cylinder and V6 engine lines.